AOC and Rep. Jamie Raskin made a livestream of their reactions to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's interminable speech about how bad the infrastructure bill is. They zeroed in on the rouge's gallery of Trump cultists flanking McCarthy as he bloviated, including Rep. Greg Pence of Indiana, who proudly aligns himself with the bloodthirsty fanatics who demanded to execute his brother on the capitol steps earlier this year.

Choice quotes:

AOC: "Here we have Representative Clyde, who said that January 6th was a collection of tourists. Meanwhile, I heard that he was crying like a little baby on the day that it was happening."

Raskin: "Are you moved by the fact that Vice President Pence's brother is sitting next to a group of people who defend the insurrectionists who were chanting 'Hang Mike Pence!'"

AOC: "I mean, you have Ted Cruz, that the President humiliates his family. And he goes to bat for him. And then you have this man, sitting next to people who were encouraging folks who literally wanted to harm his own family. I don't understand it. I don't understand it. But I mean, hey. Anywho this man clearly will not stop talking, but has nothing to say."

Full transcript: