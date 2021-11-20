Artist Raymond Pettibon examined on Cartoonist Kayfabe

This week on Cartoonist Kayfabe, we get to dive into the art of Raymond Pettibon. You can check out the episode here on YouTube: Raymond Pettibon – Black Flag, Drawings, Zines, Punk Fliers, and Love and Rockets!?!. Besides my awe of Pettibon's one-of-a-kind drawings, I'm amazed by the sheer amount of work he's made over the years. I've always been interested in the disconnect that often exists between the words and images in Pettibon's work, which leaves room for interpretation on the viewer's part. Like the gutter of a comic strip, the viewer's active participation within this disconnect between image and text is part of the work itself.