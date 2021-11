Gritty may not be the hero we expected, but Gritty is the hero we need.

Is this confirmation that Gritty has been cast as Ezra in the upcoming Ahsoka series?

I AM ONE WITH THE FORCE pic.twitter.com/bDFvCasDCW — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) November 21, 2021

Boba Fett better hope he doesn't run into Gritty.