A San Diego freeway was raining money after an armored truck incident

It was a scene right out of your imagination: bills were scattered on a freeway and motorists were stopping their cars to collect wads of cash. On videos posted to social media, people are holding more money than what can fit in their hands. Here's one that's absolutely nuts:

It was raining money on the San Diego freeway! @DemiBagby was there as cash scattered across I-5 in Carlsbad and shared this video. pic.twitter.com/jKQ5NYAhET — KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO (@KNX1070) November 19, 2021

The incident, which happened on Friday morning, is the result of an armored truck malfunction. Here's what a California highway patrol sergeant said:

"One of the doors popped open and bags of cash fell out. One of the bags broke apart, and there was cash all over the lanes." He said authorities plan to use social media videos and photos to track down anyone who fails to return the money. "If you found money on the freeway, it is not your money," Martin told local news station KCRA. "It belongs to the FDIC and this armored truck and the bank. It needs to be returned." Washington Post

Turns out that "free money" is too good to be true.