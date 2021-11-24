Fascinating website shows all the gifs on Wikipedia

My new favorite bookmark is wikigifs.org, a website that shows you each gif on Wikimedia Commons one at a time. You press the space bar to move to the next random gif, and you can see what Wikipedia pages (if any) use the gif. It's like Wikipedia's random article button— but just gifs. The site reminds me just how much work goes into Wikipedia by dedicated volunteers who are committed to making information available for free, for strangers.

My favorite discovery so far is this surreal blurred beard gif. Check out wikigifs.org for yourself and share what you find!

Here's another favorite: a hypnotic gif displaying the globe effect.