In keeping with tradition, Uncle Bill will now lead us in "A Thanksgiving Prayer" (1986).
A Thanksgiving prayer from William S. Burroughs
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Burroughs
- thanksgiving
Dietician on how to properly overeat on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is the glutton's holiday. Fortunately (or unfortunately) there is a right way to overeat. "Fasting is typically not a good idea," registered dietician Leslie J. Bonci told Popular Science. Better to refrain from food for four to six hours before chow time and also exercise early in the day. Caveat: Gluttony is one of… READ THE REST
Thanksgiving dinner costs 14% more than last year
Thanksgiving might gobble up a few more dollars than it has in previous years. A study from the The Farm Bureau shows that Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people averages out at $53.31, 14% higher than last year. The turkey itself costs 24% more than last year, the group says; it's $23.99 for a 16-pound turkey.… READ THE REST
Native American educators created a new Thanksgiving curriculum guide
A group of educators from the Oklahoma City Public Schools Native American Student Services have put together a new free Thanksgiving curriculum guide for students in Pre-K through 4th grade. A Story of Survival: The Wampanoag and the English offers a more two-sided perspective on colonial American history, as well as some alternative activities that… READ THE REST
These eLearning bundles are on sale ahead of Black Friday
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There's always more to learn, especially when you have time off for the holidays! This holiday season, you can use your time away from work to learn something that's practical and… READ THE REST
Add flavor to your food with Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster savings on truffle sauces
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's easy to find gifts for the techies or fashionistas in your life, but how about the self-proclaimed foodies? If you're looking to give a unique gift to someone on your… READ THE REST
Get special Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster savings on this reusable notebook
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Need a place to jot down all of your bright ideas? The Mini Wipebook Scan (2-Pack) is the perfect reusable notebook to get your thoughts out of your head and onto… READ THE REST