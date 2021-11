Hi Weirdo! is an amazingly fun and life-changing children's book by artist Mitch O'Connell and his 7-year-old son, Aiden. This book will warm the hearts of cool kids, happy mutants, and high weirdos.

O'Connell's eye-catching cartoons in this book are next level, as always. There are so many silly characters to be enjoyed throughout the 24 colorful pages of Hi Weirdo!, that you'll want to look through it over and over.

Order a copy directly from the World's Best Artist here.