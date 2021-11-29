Having suffered threats and had his integrity questioned, unsurprisingly Dr. Fauci simply laughs at what Ted Cruz has to say.
Dr. Anthony Fauci laughs off Ted Cruz while suggesting the Senator from Texas was complicit in the January 6th insurrection
Forgotten image formats worth knowing
I recently rediscovered the virtues of certain Amiga file formats, but Ernie Smith has me beat when it comes to format archeology: 10 forgotten image formats. Originally developed by AT&T and spun off into its own company in the late 1980s, TGA was one of the first file formats capable of "true color" with the… READ THE REST
Truckload of video cards stolen
With a top-of-the-line video cards fetching north of $2,000 on eBay and even mid-range models going for half that, they've become a big target for thieves. An entire truckful was heisted in California, reports EVGA, their manufacturer. A forum post by EVGA product manager Jacob Freeman states "PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on October 29, 2021,… READ THE REST
Dropbox has no plans to add support for Apple Silicon
Apple's own processors are a resounding success for the company, offering strong performance and outstanding battery life, and most software companies moved quickly to release new versions of their apps compatible with the ARM chips. One big-leaguer, though, has not: Dropbox says it hasn't even considered it and has no plans to do so. The… READ THE REST
