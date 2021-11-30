Battle of the bickering GOP noisemakers

It appears MTG, Nancy Mace, and Lauren Boebert are all mixed up in a shouty tweet thing about who is the most awful.
It started when Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) launched a bigoted attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). Boebert likened Omar to a suicide bomber and declared her a member of the "Jihad Squad."
During a Monday appearance on CNN, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said she "100 percent" condemned Boebert's bigotry.
That raised the ire of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who declared Mace "is the trash in the GOP Conference" and accused her of being friends with the "Jihad Squad."
Mace replied by noting Greene's attack had a typo.
Mace has recently been in the news for her two-faced anti-vax message on FOX, while touting her pro-vaccination work on CNN.