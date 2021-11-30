Battle of the bickering GOP noisemakers

It appears MTG, Nancy Mace, and Lauren Boebert are all mixed up in a shouty tweet thing about who is the most awful.

Raw Story:

It started when Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) launched a bigoted attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). Boebert likened Omar to a suicide bomber and declared her a member of the "Jihad Squad."

During a Monday appearance on CNN, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said she "100 percent" condemned Boebert's bigotry.

That raised the ire of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who declared Mace "is the trash in the GOP Conference" and accused her of being friends with the "Jihad Squad."

Mace replied by noting Greene's attack had a typo.