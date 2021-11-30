If you're not vaccinated against COVID-19, Euthanasia Association won't help you die

In Germany, euthanasia is legal. However, the Verein Sterbehilfe (Euthanasia Association) won't help you die unless you're vaccinated against COVID-19. Sounds weird but makes sense. From a translation of their official statement:
Euthanasia and the preparatory examination of the voluntary responsibility of our members willing to die require human closeness. Human closeness, however, is a prerequisite and breeding ground for corona virus transmission. As of today, the 2G rule applies in our association, supplemented by situation-related measures, such as quick tests before encounters in closed rooms.
image: Lightspring/Shutterstock