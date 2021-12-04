Towing long distances with a Rivian still seems less than ideal

This video report on TFL Truck of a couple who Instagrammed their 2700 mile trip towing their Mustang with a Rivian was of supreme interest to me.

I am very interested in replacing my V8 truck with an electric one when the time comes, however, this generation of Rivian matched with current era charging infrastructure is a clear no. The trouble getting an EV truck with a trailer close to the charger was one issue, the 100 miles between charges another. I would not make it very long if I had to unhook the trailer to charge up without blocking all the other EV spaces.

Aside from this, the Rivian seems like a pretty excellent truck.