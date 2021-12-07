Eating this 850-pound pot brownie would be like smoking 222 fat joints

Wednesday is National Brownie Day, and what better way to celebrate than with an 850-pound pot brownie?

Baked by MariMed, a "seed-to-consumer" cannabis company based in Massachusetts, the brownie contains 20,000 mg of THC — the amount that you'd find in about 222 modern-day 1-gram joints (or 2,000 joints if this had been concocted in the good ol' 1970s).

At 3 feet high X 3 feet wide X 15 inches tall, the illuminated folks at MariMed took 24 hours to make this "ginormous THC infused brownie," which will help promote their new brand, Bubby's Baked.

From HuffPost:

It wasn't easy, according to MariMed offical Ryan Crandall. "One of the hardest parts was stabilizing the brownie," Crandall told HuffPost by email. "We built a pallet and some supports to fortify the table it sat on to ensure the 850-pound brownie was safe." Crandall said the pot brownie's THC content is equivalent to 4,000 of the company's normal-sized brownies ― which contain 5 milligrams each.

Although it is the largest brownie on the planet, breaking the current Guinness World Record of a 243-pound brownie, the straight-laced Guinness doesn't want to consider a record-breaking application by MariMed. According to HuffPost, GWR told MariMed that it "no longer accepts applications or creates new record titles that are related to the consumption, preparation or use of tobacco, cannabis or nicotine products." Looks like someone over there needs a piece of this brownie.