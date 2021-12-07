Horton the Justice hears a… Who?

TWO brand new Tom the Dancing Bug books are coming out this month: Tom the Dancing Bug Awakens; and Tom the Dancing Bug, Without the Bad Ones! Reserve your copies by ordering today! RIGHT HERE AND NOW.

"This fine collection of work by Mr. Bolling provides ample evidence as to why he is unanimously considered one of the greatest cartoonists in the known universe. How he would rank in that other part of the universe is, of course, a matter that's still being hotly debated within the scientific community." –"Weird Al" Yankovic

JOIN Tom the Dancing Bug's INNER HIVE. Join the team that makes Tom the Dancing Bug possible, and get exclusive access to comics before they are published anywhere, sneak peeks, insider scoops, extra comics, and lots of other stuff. #EZ! #Fun! JOIN THE INNER HIVE TODAY.

YOU can also give an Inner Hive Gift Membership to your loved, liked, or any ones. Info here.

PLUS you can sign up for the new free Tom the Dancing Bug Newsletter.

ALSO, PLUS you can follow @RubenBolling on the Twitters, and a Face Book, and perhaps some Insta-grams.

READ more Tom the Dancing Bug on BoingBoing here.