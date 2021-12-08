Fox News Christmas tree burns down

Late last night, reports emerged that the Fox News Christmas tree in New York City was on fire. A suspect—said to be a homeless man with a lighter—was arrested and faces an arson charge.

Police say the 49-year-old suspect climbed up "the metal superstructure" — the tree is an artificial sculpture that is shaped to look like a tree — lit papers he brought with him on fire, and shoved the papers into the tree structure.

He then climbed down and watched from the street level as it burned, and he was spotted by building security who pointed the man out to police officers posted in nearby Rockefeller Center.