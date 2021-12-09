About 2/3rds of the way through this routine the entertainer offers a rocking list of preventatives and cures for COVID that are not well steeped in science. I am sure, however, that liberty is glad to have such a stalwart, albeit tone-deaf, defender.
Watch an Anti-vaxxer perform her special holiday routine at a San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- America's Pride
This cooling mattress will help you sleep through the dread of 2021 and dream of a better 2022
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you're a terrible sleeper, it could be for a myriad of reasons. A finicky furry friend hogging up space (although we'd be lost without their slumber love), too much natural… READ THE REST
These GUNNAR gaming glasses are perfect to avoid eye strain from blue light
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Got game? No no, not in your dating life (though we'd steer clear of that for now, you might be lured into a cult), we're talking about hardcore gaming behind the… READ THE REST
Keep you and your pets safe from blue-green algae with this rapid test kit
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you or your pet love playing in the water outside, what are the chances you really know the quality of that water? Probably pretty low. Any and all kinds of… READ THE REST