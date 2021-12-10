Florida man sprays flamethrower toward teens' car in parking dispute

Andre Abrams, 57, of Gainesville, Florida is in big trouble after spraying his flamethrower toward a car filled with teenagers inside. Abrams said that there's been an ongoing dispute over parking with the family of one of the teens. He could be charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intending to kill. (f you're curious, Abrams's flamethrower is an X Products model XM-42 which sells for $700. Demo video below.) From the Gainseville Sun:

"This family, how could I say this — the worst thing that could ever happen to a neighborhood," Abrams said. "They've had issues with other residents, and it needs to be brought to light."

The driver of the parked car, Amari Singleton, told police she and her two passengers saw Abrams approach them with the flamethrower and begin spraying fire. Police said flames came within five feet of the vehicle as they escaped using the passenger's side door…]

Gainey, the mother of one of the teens, said she confronted him during the incident.

"He shot it toward them," she said. "When I got to the door, he was still shooting it. I asked him, 'What is your effin' problem?'"