A sign on IHOP window in Arkansas blames Biden for reduced hours, sparking #BoycottIHOP

An IHop in Wasilla, Arkansas can't attract enough workers, forcing it to reduce its hours of operation. So an employee put a sign up in the window, explaining the situation by incorrectly placing the blame on President Biden.
"Due to the fact that Biden gave out way to [sic] much free money and nobody wants to work anymore. We are forced to reduce our hours during the week."
Of course the much needed "free money" actually came in 2020 during the early days of the pandemic, when Trump happened to be in office. And IHOP was more than happy to accept government cash via the government's Paycheck Protection Program at the time.
The restaurant did take the sign down right away, according to Daily Dot. To be fair, headquarters can't always stop what an uninformed MAGA employee (sorry for the redundancy) decides to do. But that didn't stop #BoycottIHOP from trending on Twitter. Here is what a few posts had to say: