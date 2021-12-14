A sign on IHOP window in Arkansas blames Biden for reduced hours, sparking #BoycottIHOP

An IHop in Wasilla, Arkansas can't attract enough workers, forcing it to reduce its hours of operation. So an employee put a sign up in the window, explaining the situation by incorrectly placing the blame on President Biden.

"Due to the fact that Biden gave out way to [sic] much free money and nobody wants to work anymore. We are forced to reduce our hours during the week."

Of course the much needed "free money" actually came in 2020 during the early days of the pandemic, when Trump happened to be in office. And IHOP was more than happy to accept government cash via the government's Paycheck Protection Program at the time.

Maybe IHOP should pay workers a living wage. pic.twitter.com/rXFatsOBHi — hilltop34 (@hilltop3407) December 11, 2021

The restaurant did take the sign down right away, according to Daily Dot. To be fair, headquarters can't always stop what an uninformed MAGA employee (sorry for the redundancy) decides to do. But that didn't stop #BoycottIHOP from trending on Twitter. Here is what a few posts had to say:

#BoycottIHOP

They took nearly 50 PPP loans and are posting signs blaming the Biden administration for understaffing their locations. How about this sign as an alternative: pic.twitter.com/QoA51CNi8i — Get.Your.Boost.On (@MusicReviewer7) December 12, 2021

These bold MFer's… free money? You mean the public got public funding?? Worker wages have stagnated decades & now workers are fed up. Pay fair wages, SIMPLE! Nobody wants to risk their life for starvation wages. @IHOP is trash for treating their workers like trash! #BoycottIHOP pic.twitter.com/PyilrCwBXf — Marisa #Strikesmas🏴‍☠️✨ (@OzbatRisa) December 12, 2021

IHOP received 43 government tax-payer loans they NEVER have to pay 💰 back.



43

43

43#BoycottIHOP pic.twitter.com/Pn0yOiXLL3 — Sports Plus (@PrepSportsPlus) December 12, 2021

IHOP won't have to worry about their lack of staff after today. Good luck. #BoycottIHOP pic.twitter.com/WfAxZG8HuX — Frank Giugliano (@nyccookies) December 12, 2021