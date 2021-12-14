Workers say managers at candle factory threatened to fire them if they stopped working after tornado sirens went off

Eight people died in the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory, struck by one of the tornados that killed at least 74 people over the weekend. Some were not there willingly, reports NBC News, told they would be fired if they ended their shifts early, even after tornado sirens went off.

But at least five workers said supervisors warned employees that they would be fired if they left their shifts early. For hours, as word of the coming storm spread, as many as 15 workers beseeched managers to let them take shelter at their own homes, only to have their requests rebuffed, the workers said. Fearing for their safety, some left during their shifts regardless of the repercussions.

The company is denying it, but the plain fact that everyone kept working while emergency alarms were ringing is strong evidence that workers were told to stay put. When proof emerges, they will blame the dead.