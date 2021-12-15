An entire bridge went missing overnight in Akron, Ohio

An entire bridge was recently stolen in Akron, Ohio, and nobody knows whodunnit.

The 10-foot-wide, 6-feet tall, 58-foot long bridge, which was originally set in a park, was moved in the 2000s to a nearby field while the park underwent a long-term restoration project. And then, overnight, it disappeared.

And perhaps unknown to the thieves, the bridge parts, made of a polymer material, are worthless.

From News5 Cleveland: