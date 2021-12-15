Want to wrap up a Zoom meeting? Use Busy Simulator to randomly play fake notification pings from apps like Slack, Discord, Google Chat, etc.
Busy Simulator is a website that lets you feign importance with repeating app sounds
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- tools for introverts
Save over $200 during this Green Monday sale and achieve ultimate beard goals
If you're on the go and want to freshen up for a post-work date or while traveling, your options are usually limited, and taking a quick trip to the barbershop isn't always in the cards. After all, maintaining facial hair can be a difficult task because not all hair or beard types are the same,… READ THE REST
Save over 20% off this interactive ball that'll keep your dog busy for hours
With winter weather knocking on our doorstep, now's the right time to think of ways to keep your dog entertained because even when it's bitterly cold and snowy, they still need to exercise. Canine enrichment toys are a great way to give them both mental and physical stimulation, and most of them make for great… READ THE REST
Your cat's favorite new toy is a laser collar, and it's under $20
As a cat owner, you want to make sure your cat is always happy and can have the best possible playtime experience. While it's great to be able to enjoy playtime together, sometimes as an owner, your busy life schedule gets in the way and you can't always keep them entertained. The next best replacement… READ THE REST