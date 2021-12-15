New rail line construction makes it possible to take a train from Portugal to Singapore (in just 21 days)

Reddit user u/htGosSEVe studied train routes and charted what they call "the new longest possible train journey in the world." It starts in the southern part of Portugal and ends up in Singapore.

From The Independent's article on the map:

Analysis by rail blogger Mark Smith, aka The Man in Seat 61, and Reddit users calculated that the 11,654-mile journey could be done in 21 days. Stops and connections along the way include Paris, Moscow, Beijing and Bangkok, making it quite the Europe-Asia grand tour. The missing link had been a new section of railway in Laos, which was completed on 2 December and connects the city of Boten with the capital Vientiane.

Laos's "game changing" new Laos-China railway link was built by the Chinese, with costs split between the two countries – the 414km (260-mile) stretch of track took five years to construct.

From their post in r/MapPorn:

With the opening of the Boten–Vientiane railway in Laos it is now possible to get the train from Lagos in Portugal all the way to Singapore. Of course this only makes sense if it is the shortest distance possible between the two most distance points. I think this is close but I am not certain that it is the shortest possible. I would also like to figure out the quickest possible journey between the two places, but figuring out the timetables on that is quite difficult, and service reductions due to covid make it more difficult in some areas. Each colour change on this map should at least roughly align with a change of train. There's a couple of cross-city journeys (Lisbon, Paris, Moscow…) which I sort of ignored on this, and there's one section that you can't really see at all at this scale, which goes from Lagos to Tunes in Portugal, and I'm less confident about the exact routes taken past Beijing because the data in OpenStreetMap isn't as complete there.

