Ron DeSantis' announces Stop Woke Act that allows Florida parents to sue if systemic racism is taught

Not to be outdone by Texas, which allows anyone to sue anyone "who performs, aids or intends to aid in an abortion," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is fighting critical race theory with a Big Brother snitch-plan of his own.

This morning he announced new legislation that would allow parents to sue K-12 schools if teachers mention the fact that systemic racism exists in America. The "Stop W.O.K.E. Act" (aka "Stop Wrongs against Our Kids and Employees Act") would also ban companies from teaching critical race theory in their training videos.

"We are going to be including in this legislation giving parents a private right of action to be able to enforce the prohibition on CRT," he said at an event in Central Florida. "And they get to recover attorney's fees when they prevail."

DeSantis plans to introduce the legislation in January.