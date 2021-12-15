Watch a colorized version of this 1907 film about a grotesque pig in gentleman's clothing who interrupts a young woman's picnic

Via Nag on the Lake, this colorized version of Le Cochon Danseur (1907).

In the original black and white silent film, produced by Pathé Frères, a grotesque pig in gentleman's clothing interrupts a young woman's picnic. The girl rips off his clothes and makes him dance. The film has now been restored and colourized by Lobster Films. I can't decide whether it is more creepy in colour.

The pig is a remarkable feat of costumery, given the era in which it was fabricated.

IMDb's synopsis:

A humongous and obese anthropomorphic swine dressed like a fine gentleman in a fancy dinner attire tries to make a pass at a solitary lady having a picnic.

