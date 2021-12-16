This dog helps its human friend to carry four tires. When I watched it arranging the tires so it could carry all four at once, I realized it was smarter than me. In fact, I reached out to the canine to see if it would be willing to take over my blogging duties. Unfortunately, it declined, saying it had a lot of tires to carry.
World's smartest dog figures out how to carry four tires at once
