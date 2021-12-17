None of the five GOP candidates for Governor of Minnesota think Biden won the election

The moderator of Wednesday night's debate between the five GOP candidates for Governor of Minnesota asked a clear and straightforward question: "In your opinion, did President Biden win a constitutional majority of the Electoral College? If yes, how definitive is your conclusion, and if no, could you please explain which states you think are in dispute?"

Not a single candidate said "yes."

Answers:

"I can't know what I don't know." "I grew up in a suburb of Chicago. And I can't tell you last time Chicago has had a perfectly free and fair election." "I do believe there was voter fraud at a massive scale across this country." "He was certified by Congress as having won the Electoral College." "What I would say is I don't think the election was fair. But I do think we have the results that we have."

CNN invited 2016 GOP Presidential candidate John Kasich to weigh in, and he said: