None of the five GOP candidates for Governor of Minnesota think Biden won the election

The moderator of Wednesday night's debate between the five GOP candidates for Governor of Minnesota asked a clear and straightforward question: "In your opinion, did President Biden win a constitutional majority of the Electoral College? If yes, how definitive is your conclusion, and if no, could you please explain which states you think are in dispute?"
Not a single candidate said "yes."
Answers:
"I can't know what I don't know."
"I grew up in a suburb of Chicago. And I can't tell you last time Chicago has had a perfectly free and fair election."
"I do believe there was voter fraud at a massive scale across this country."
"He was certified by Congress as having won the Electoral College."
"What I would say is I don't think the election was fair. But I do think we have the results that we have."
CNN invited 2016 GOP Presidential candidate John Kasich to weigh in, and he said:
It's probably all about power. Okay. They just want to win so badly that they'll say anything here. And I think that's, that's the first thing. But here's the second thing: Maybe they believe it. You know, there's this narrative out there. The narrative is, "Oh, no, no, no, no, Trump won the election, Biden didn't win the election." And no matter what the evidence is — it's just like January 6, well, we all saw what happened, and at the time, everybody was horrified. But now it's sort of like, "well, you know, it really didn't happen. And by the way, it doesn't fit my narrative. And my narrative says that Trump's a great guy. And so, no matter what you tell me, I'm not changing. Because I am locked into my narrative. I'm locked into my group and my silo, and I ain't changing." … It's kind of almost like the psychosis where "I don't want to be cut out of my group, and I just have to go along. And no matter what you tell me, I think Trump is great." And that's that's a lot of what's happening in the country with these Republicans that support him.