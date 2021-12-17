WWE's Shayna Baszler challenges Graham Norton to a game of 40K after the host teases Henry Cavill for "playing with toys"

In a recent interview with The Witcher's Henry Cavill on The Graham Norton Show, Norton asked the actor about his love for Warhammer 40,000 and playfully teased him for painting little toy soldiers and playing the game.

As you might imagine, this playful mocking (which all of us miniature gamers know all too well) was not well received in the Nerdiverse. The best of all responses came from WWE's Shayna Baszler (aka Queen of Spades) who issued a WrestleMania-worthy challenge to Norton.



Just @QoSBaszler telling Graham Norton to SIT DOWN AND PREPARE FOR AN ARMY. #TheWillOfTheSpade pic.twitter.com/LITeuJEsDa — Justin Lutze, they call me Cyberwaste (@iAmCyberwaste) December 10, 2021

Image: Screengrab