Real Gregorian monks singing the Halo theme is pretty insane

Halo's music has always been amazingly spot on. This live rendition of the main theme is pretty great. I do want the heavy drums to start up, however.

Halo Infinite has thus far been pretty fun! After spending 2+ hours escaping from the monotone grey interior of a big spaceship I am now on the surface of a Halo doing the repetitive grind of an MMORPG without it being massively multi-player.

If I play Halo PVP and leave the voice channel on I am served up an unending stream of bros showering me with stunning political and social analysis, all of it disgusting.