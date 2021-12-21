The US just recorded its first omicron death in Texas

The first known death related to omicron in the United States was reported yesterday in Texas. The Houston-area man, who hasn't been identified, was between 50–60 years old. He wasn't vaccinated.

From The Washington Post:

The man, who tested positive for the omicron variant before his death, according to Harris County Public Health (HCPC), had previously been infected with the coronavirus and had underlying health conditions that made him particularly vulnerable.

State and county officials renewed calls for people to get fully vaccinated and boosted as the best protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death, including illness caused by omicron.

"This is a reminder of the severity of COVID-19 and its variants," Barbie Robinson, HCPH executive director, said of the Harris County man's death in a news release. "We urge all residents who qualify to get vaccinated and get their booster shot if they have not already."