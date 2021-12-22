Following biting incidents, Biden re-homes Major and welcomes puppy named Commander

There's a new FDOTUS in the White House! The commander in chief welcomed a German Shepherd puppy named Commander on Monday afternoon. Besides Trump, Polk, and Andrew Johnson, all US presidents have been pet owners (you can check out the details on presidentialpetmuseum.com). White House pets can be image-boosters, and presidents have had far-flung animals over the years — from Nixon's politicized pup Checkers to Grace Coolidge's beloved raccoon to the alligators kept by Benjamin Harrison (and possibly John Quincy Adams).

Major, a three-year-old rescue dog, has moved out of the White House.

In a statement to the Guardian, a spokesperson for the first lady explained why Major is no longer at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. "After consulting with dog trainers, animal behaviourists, and veterinarians, the first family has decided to follow the experts' collective recommendation that it would be safest for Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends."

Champ, the Bidens' 13-year-old German Shepherd, died in June.

But Commander won't be the only pet in the White House, according to Jill Biden's spokesperson.