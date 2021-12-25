Donkey Rhubarb fills me to the brim with joy. I like to listen to it at the beginning of the day to raise my serotonin levels, as I drink my quadruple espresso. Aphex Twin never fails to make brilliantly out-there music videos. I am entranced by the toy bears with little Aphex Twin faces who dance around like freaks in this video — can I please join in on this dance party? Every time I hear this song, I imagine these demented bears frolicking all around me.
Every time I hear "Donkey Rhubarb," I imagine demented bears frolicking all around me.
