Aphex Twin will be streaming his Warehouse Project show with interactive visuals tomorrow, April 10

Aphex Twin will be streaming his 2019 Warehouse Project live show tomorrow (Friday, April 10), complete with interactive visuals and editing from regular collaborator Weirdcore.

The set will be broadcast on Warehouse Project’s YouTube page and on Facebook starting at 1 pm (EST) tomorrow (6pm BST).

