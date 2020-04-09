Aphex Twin will be streaming his Warehouse Project show with interactive visuals tomorrow, April 10

Hollow Earth Radio: "local music, found sound, paranormal encounters, crank calls, dreams, etc" Last week David posted about the Aquarium Drunkard music stream and I quickly signed up on Patreon. I also listen to Chilled Cow, a streaming lofi hip hop radio show on YouTube. Those two streams are enough to keep me happy throughout the day, but I just came across another awesome stream: Hollow Earth Radio. […] READ THE REST

Radiohead to stream concerts for shut-ins I’m a lifelong fan of Radiohead, and I feel like so much of their music foresaw the emotional tone of the moment we’re in now. READ THE REST

Scientists translate the novel coronavirus structure into beautiful music Translating abstract scientific data into sound can give researchers new insight into the complexities of the phenomena they are studying. MIT materials science professor and musician Markus Buehler, who has employed this technique to understand biological materials and develop new proteins, has now transformed the novel coronavirus into music. For the recording above, Buehler selected […] READ THE REST

