CDC cut the COVID-19 isolation period in half. Here are the new guidelines.

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention have dramatically shortened the recommended isolation and quarantine periods for COVID-19. (Here's concerning context for those new recommendations.) The new guidelines:

If you test positive for COVID-19, no matter whether you're vaccinated or not, you should:

– Stay home for 5 days. -If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after 5 days, you can leave your house. -Continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days. If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves.

If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19 and you've been boosted, completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines within the last six months, or had your single initial J&J shot within the last two months, you should:

-Wear a mask around others for 10 days. -Test on day 5, if possible. If you develop symptoms get a test and stay home.

If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19 and you haven't been boosted but you have completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines over six months ago, or had your single initial J&J shot over two months, you should:

Stay home for 5 days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days. If you can't quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days. Test on day 5 if possible. If you develop symptoms get a test and stay home.