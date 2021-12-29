Take a look at how toxic self-help can become

Brace yourself, my friends; we're heading into New Year's resolutions season. For the next- let's give it- three weeks, your most procrastination-prone and overweight friends are going to ensure you that this year is going to be their year. They'll pitch you gym memberships and investment strategies aplenty that will fizzle out faster than the fireworks over 42nd street. They'll also introduce you to their newest and "most effective" mantras and YouTube gurus in that time frame. While the former might be harmless, the latter usually tends to be one of the most insidious wolves stuffed into an undersized sheep's outfit on the net.

As someone who is a fan of self-improvement and some of the most recognizable names in the field, I've learned that the world of self-help can be one of the biggest grifts around. Even though you can extract some level of value from most minds in the genre, there's undoubtedly a dark side to the world of endless positivity.

In the video linked above, the YouTuber James Jani delves into the world of toxic self-help and how it worms its way into the hearts of unsuspecting people looking to be their best. I