Watch cow chase cop on highway

In the police dashcam video above, California Highway Patrol officer Brandon Pratt attempts to wrangle a 2,000 pound cow that wandered onto a rural Susanville, California highway. The cow "took offense," according to CHP spokesperson Bruce Thuelchassaigne, and ran toward Pratt, eventually knocking into him.

From the Los Angeles Times:

Pratt wasn't seriously injured, which his colleagues think may be thanks to the bulletproof vest he was wearing.

Cattle and other large animals frequently break out of fences in the rural area around Susanville and pose a hazard to drivers, the CHP station said in a Facebook post.

Thuelchassaigne said the office easily fields four or five calls a week. Cattle ranching is one of the main industries in northeastern Lassen County, where Susanville is located.

"Most times, the cows behave and go back through the fence, but every once in a while, you get one that has attitude," Thuelchassaigne said.