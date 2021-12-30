Check out the most useful hoodie ever made

Being part of the generation of humans that gets to leisurely hopscotch along the bleeding edge of mind-blowing technology has its perks. Sure, there's a general ennui that sits around the world's collective waist, ironically summoned by the very tech we love, but at least Tinder exists, right?

Let's face it, since the advent of the smartphone, we set the bar for impressive inventions entirely too high. Gone are the days of the infomercials peddling wonder products designed to wow a nation into rattling off their credit card info. Now every innovation worth celebrating is some kind of app.

Although, every once in a while, an invention will cut through the fog of our apathy like a swath of novelty-tinted sunlight. Every once in a while, an invention will rouse the human race from our smartphone-induced stupor and force us to say, "Hmph…neat." For me, that invention is the Quick Flip hoodie.

Quick Flip hoodies fold into themselves to become a lightweight back. Pioneered by Rener Gracie, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu master, Quick Flip hoodies have become an essential part of my gym wardrobe. It only makes sense that a man known for practicing a martial art with a choke dubbed "the human backpack" would revolutionize the actual backpack game. Quick Flip hoodies are undoubtedly one of the most convenient articles of clothing I've ever owned. If you want to see them in action, give the video linked above a click.