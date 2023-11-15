Prince's Purple Rain puffy shirt is up for auction

Prince's iconic white ruffled shirt from the Purple Rain era is up for auction. This isn't the custom puffy shirt he rocked in the Purple Rain film but rather the one he wore during his performance at the 12th Annual American Music Awards in 1985. The auction ends tomorrow and it's already at around $20,000.

From RR Auction:

The shirt is lavishly crafted from soft silk and features a gathered high-neck collar, three layers of ruffles down the front, gathered 'puffy' long sleeves, ruffled faux French cuffs, faux pearl buttons down the front placket and on the cuffs, and light shoulder pads. In very good to fine condition, with expected wear from use, including dimpling to fabric on the wrists and some staining to the right sleeve[….] Consignor notes that this was acquired directly from a designer who worked with Louis and Vaughn & Marie-France on Prince's outfits for the Purple Rain movie and its subsequent tour.

If the shirt doesn't tickle your fancy, the Fashion of Prince Auction also features the Purple One's white lace gloves, brooches, other clothing, and ephemera.