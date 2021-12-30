Patti Smith awarded key to New York City

Rusty Blazenhoff
image via Shutterstock/Ben Houdijk

In a ceremony on Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio honored living legend Patti Smith with an oversized golden Key to the City.

I wish I could give New York City the key to me, because that's how I feel about our city. With all its challenges and difficulties, it remains—and I'm quite a traveler—the most diverse city in the world. To receive this at 75, it makes me look even more forward to the next 25 years."

She writes:

This is

the key to the city.

Grateful for this

tremendous honor.

Would that it could

unlock fettered hearts.