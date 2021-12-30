Patti Smith awarded key to New York City

In a ceremony on Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio honored living legend Patti Smith with an oversized golden Key to the City.
I wish I could give New York City the key to me, because that's how I feel about our city. With all its challenges and difficulties, it remains—and I'm quite a traveler—the most diverse city in the world. To receive this at 75, it makes me look even more forward to the next 25 years."
This is
the key to the city.
Grateful for this
tremendous honor.
Would that it could
unlock fettered hearts.