These holiday themed commercials for The Blair Witch Project will surely get you in the spirit

I'd never associated The Blair Witch Project with Christmas time until I watched these 1999 commercials for the film. The song lyrics in the first commercial are paired with the familiar tune of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," but don't be fooled by its cheerful sound. The Blair Witch is making a list, she's checking it twice, and she's gonna get you if you're naughty or nice. Christmas may be over, but I heard that the witch is still out there, and on the prowl.