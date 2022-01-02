Spinning out of James Gunn's recent Suicide Squad reboot/remake/whatever you call the sort-of third movie in a series that's not really concerned with continuity, the upcoming Peacemaker miniseries focuses on the eponymous hyper-patriotic fascist douche, perfectly played by John Cena. The show launches later this month on HBO Max, and this trailer has me even more excited to see James Gunn flex his most vulgar filmmaking muscles once again.
New trailer for James Gunn and John Cena's Peacemaker is a bloody delight
