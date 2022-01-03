The real world of spies

The gritty, visceral energy that Daniel Craig brought to the James Bond franchise made me a lifelong fan of it. Once I saw Craig dodge a subway car while pursuing a villain, though, I began to have my doubts about the veracity of it all. In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Imperial War Museums goes into the history of real spies and the rigors of the profession.

Barring a few movies like Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, very few realistic spies are presented on film. The main reason for the rampant creative license that Hollywood takes with stories in the espionage genre comes from how boring the life of a spy can be. Spies often spend years pretending to be as normal as possible. That is, of course, until they don't.