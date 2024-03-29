Teen arrested in Ohio for allegedly using phone to spy on classmates in school bathroom

A 17-year-old was arrested at a Cincinnati high school for allegedly hiding his phone in a school bathroom to spy on his classmates.

Another student found the phone stashed behind a vent in the unisex bathroom and took it, according to Cleveland.com. But once outside the bathroom, the said suspect told the student to give the phone back — it was his. Busted.

After investigating, police charged the young gentleman with voyeurism. It's not clear how many recordings were found on his phone.

From WLWT5:

In a statement sent to WLWT on Wednesday, the Forest Hills School District said it is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students, staff and visitors. "Keeping students safe is of the utmost importance, and FHSD works quickly to investigate all situations concerning the well-being of students, staff or visitors. Anderson High School has taken appropriate disciplinary action against the student, and law enforcement will take any legal action they deem necessary."

Police have not disclosed any details about the alleged voyeur-in-training due to his age.

