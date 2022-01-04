Roll out the nostalgia with the Roly Kit

I guess the old saying is true, "you don't know what you've got until it's gone." In the 90s, after giving myself a juvenile case of carpal tunnel from hours of unsuccessful speed searches, I'd drop my remote control and become hostage to the whims of my television. Whatever they played, I was going to watch. As a result, hours of advertisements became indefinitely detained in my brain like so many prisoners in the Phantom Zone. At the time, I'd practically gnaw through my arm to get back to watching Dexter's Laboratory without commercial interruptions. Now, those same commercials transport me back to that era more potently than any aromatherapy session.

In the video linked above, Joy Mangano acts as a stand-in for the Doctor, with the Roly Kit as her Tardis, as she escorts you right back to the late 90s. Even if you don't remember this specific ad, the film quality and hairstyles alone will submerge you in nostalgia.