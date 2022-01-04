"The next US civil war is already here" says Stephen Marche of The Guardian

"The United States has never faced an institutional crisis quite like the one it is facing now," writes Stephen Marche in The Guardian. The political system is broken. The legal system is in shambles. Trust in congress has bottomed out. Law eforcement leaders are opening defying federal orders while their ranks are filled with far-right white nationalists. "The right has recognized that the system is in collapse, and it has a plan: violence and solidarity with treasonous far-right factions."

An incipient illegitimacy crisis is under way, whoever is elected in 2022, or in 2024. According to a University of Virginia analysis of census projections, by 2040, 30% of the population will control 68% of the Senate. Eight states will contain half the population. The Senate malapportionment gives advantages overwhelmingly to white, non–college educated voters. In the near future, a Democratic candidate could win the popular vote by many millions of votes and still lose. Do the math: the federal system no longer represents the will of the American people. The right is preparing for a breakdown of law and order, but they are also overtaking the forces of law and order. Hard right organization have now infiltrated so many police forces – the connections number in the hundreds – that they have become unreliable allies in the struggle against domestic terrorism.

Marche's advice: "Stack the supreme court, end the filibuster, make Washington DC a state, and let the dogs howl, and now, before it is too late. The moment the right takes control of institutions, they will use them to overthrow democracy in its most basic forms; they are already rushing to dissolve whatever norms stand in the way of their full empowerment."