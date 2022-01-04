The US government has no time for people trying to renounce their citizenship

People so unhappy with the United States that they want to never be associated with it again are being given one last thing to gripe about as they wait to head out the door, the US Government can't even be bothered.
You can say you aren't a US citizen, but in order to get the United States of America to acknowledge this you must to have an exit interview! Ever since the pandemic came along, the government has no time for the already unhappy.
For almost two years, since the pandemic struck in March 2020, most US consular missions around the world have suspended their expatriation services for those wishing to give up US citizenship. The US embassy in London, the largest of its sort in western Europe, announces on its website that it is "currently unable to accept appointments for loss of nationality applications" and is unable to say when services will resume.
The US state department says giving up citizenship requires a face-to-face interview with a government official, and that it is too risky given coronavirus.
Delays have led to a growing mountain of disgruntled citizens. By some calculations, there may be as many as 30,000 people among the 9 million US citizens living abroad who would like to begin the renunciation process but can't.