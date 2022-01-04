The US government has no time for people trying to renounce their citizenship

People so unhappy with the United States that they want to never be associated with it again are being given one last thing to gripe about as they wait to head out the door, the US Government can't even be bothered.

You can say you aren't a US citizen, but in order to get the United States of America to acknowledge this you must to have an exit interview! Ever since the pandemic came along, the government has no time for the already unhappy.

The Guardian: