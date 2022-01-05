Teacher arrested after giving Covid shot to a 17-year-old student

A high school biology teacher in Long Island was arrested after administering a Covid vaccination to a 17-year-old student. The boy, who is a friend of the teacher's son, received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot in her living room.

But the teacher, 54-year-old Laura Russo, isn't medically qualified to administer vaccines, according to The Washington Post, and she injected the teen without his parents' consent.

When he went home, he told his mother, who called the police.

From The Washington Post: