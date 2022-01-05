Kids And The Occult is a 1994 video with an urgent warning to society about the satanic dangers kids must avoid in this godless modern world. I hope that by the end of this two-hour film, you'll know what types of unholy things to shield your mind from. Rock music? No thanks, Satan! A Nightmare on Elm Street? Only the wicked would ever lay eyes on such a film. Thinking about cracking open some underground comix? Well, then pack your bags because you're going straight to hell.
Watch this unintentionally hilarious "Kids And The Occult" VHS tape
