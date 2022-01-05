What caused Quibi to die?

Company Man breaks down why the short-form streaming platform Quibi folded in record time.

We're knee-deep in a streaming service apocalypse. What started as a fun and affordable alternative to cable has become as costly as it ever was, with networks placing their most popular shows and movies behind apps and paywalls. You have to subscribe to at least five streaming services if you want to keep up with contemporary discourse, as every platform has at least one "must-see" show.

Every year, like a hydra, another two streaming platforms pop up to extract $9 from your pocket. That's why, whenever a streaming service capsizes, I have to cheer at least a little. Such was the case with the failure of Quibi.