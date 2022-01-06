Watch a pianist's perfect accompaniment to drunk anti-masker on a plane

Pianist Brandon Ethridge outdoes himself with this mini-musical masterpiece (above), this time accompanying a drunk anti-masker who gets kicked off a plane in a pitch-perfect performance.

One thing I wish Ethridge would attach to the end of his videos is the original footage of the "vocalists," as it's fun to compare the miserable version to the musical rendition — especially knowing he doesn't manipulate their voices in any way.

But since he doesn't offer a before-and-after, I found some original footage, which, in full, starts at 1:40, but 2:19 is where the "musical" starts: