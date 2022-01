From calling people who are homeless "drugged-out zombies" to educating us on how people in China "are eating raw bats" to suggesting "You gotta ambush a guy like Fauci … Boom! He is dead!" Fox "News" has found the perfect puppet to host their 7pm slot: racist, sexist, trigger-happy dim-wit Jesse Watters.

See for yourself with the his updated resume, which highlights "the top 10 craziest things Jesse Watters has said on TV":