A virtual tour of lockpicking as a game mechanic

Museum of Mechanics: Lockpicking is a fascinating concept: a historical tour through lockpicking as an in-game activity, with various implementations arranged inside a virtual museum. (via)

The intended audience is game developers looking to explore the range of lockpicking mechanics that have been implemented in the past. I hope to continue this series in the future and explore other common mechanics as well.

Unless I'm mistaken, I see there was never a game that has lockpicking with skill trees within the discipline. Maybe I'm asking too much!

Be sure to see Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, by the same creator.